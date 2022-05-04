East Grand Forks Police Department sees spike in M30 fentanyl laced pills within past year

May 4—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Fork Police Department has seen a spike in overdoses linked to M30 fentanyl-laced pills.

According to Detective Lt. Rodney Hajicek, the department has encountered the pills in the area over the last couple of years, but the past eight to 12 months have brought an increase.

"I think it's a nationwide thing right now," Hajicek said. "If you hear of fentanyl overdoses it [often] comes back to the M30 pill."

With the spike in M30 pills, the department has responded to several deaths from overdoses. Hajicek said the department has always responded to overdoses, yet the spike has "definitely got our attention."

According to an EGFPD news release, many of the pills appear to be "percocets, which was a legitimate brand-name opioid pain-reliever that contained oxycodone and acetaminophen."

Hajicek said the misbranding of the pills also is part of the nationwide trend.

Several arrests have been made

in the distribution of the M30 pills in the Grand Cities area. On April 19, the Pine to Prairie to Drug Task Force — abbreviated to P2P — and the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force (GFNTF) arrested Joseph "Jojo" Redding, Summer Allery, Stephanie Hageman and Shaun Cole for charges ranging from third-degree murder to possession of fentanyl and fentanyl distribution.

Within the investigation it has been determined that the source of the pills were connected to a group in Minneapolis and Chicago.

Of the people arrested, several have connections to each other. Hajicek said multiple arrests linking people for drug distribution isn't always the case, though this is how the current investigation has played out.

"The task force guys on both sides of the river have done numerous search warrants and so forth and as people are being tied together through those tools, that's how it's coming together," he said.

More arrests were made on April 20, after the P2P and GFNTF arrested Abdulahi Abdulkadir Farah, Mohamed Abdulgani Ahmed and Jaocb Gabriel Brunelle.

The arrests are among the first in a series of charges resulting from long-term investigation into the distribution of the pills. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are intended to be made, according to the East Grand Forks Police Department.