East Grand Forks woman sentenced to three months home monitoring for trespassing

Mar. 10—An East Grand Forks woman has been sentenced to 90 days of electronic home monitoring and two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to trespassing in a Grand Forks home last year.

Angela Jean Carter, 43, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, preventing arrest and disorderly conduct in a Grand Forks courtroom this week. An additional charge of simple assault on a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, police responded to a "hysterical" 911 call in February 2020 that someone was trying to enter their home. When police arrived, the person, later identified as Carter, had made her way into the home and was striking the victim, documents state.

Carter faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for burglary, the most serious of the charges. She faced an additional maximum penalty of 360 days in prison and a $5,000 fine for misdemeanor preventing arrest, and 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.