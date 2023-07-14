East Greenwich woman drowns while swimming at Conimicut Point Beach – what we know

WARWICK – A 28-year-old East Greenwich woman drowned Thursday night while swimming off Conimicut Point Beach, the Warwick police said in a press release.

She was identified as Nicolette Biber.

Biber and a male friend had gone to the beach late Thursday night for a swim, the police said. While the man was setting up their beach blanket at the east end of Conimicut Point Park, Biber went into the water, the police said. A short time later, she went under and did not surface, the police said.

Called at about 9:48 p.m., police and firefighters searched in boats, with air support from the U.S. Coast Guard, for about 20 minutes before finding Biber on the north side of the sandbar, near the lighthouse, the police said.

Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.

Firefighters tried to revive her and took her to Kent Hospital in Warwick, where she was pronounced dead, according to the police.

The area is known for strong currents. In June 2021, a 10-year-old Providence girl and the 35-year-old Providence man who tried to save her drowned there.

A danger sign was posted at the beach after a child and the man who tried saving her drowned in 2021.

"We cannot overstate the dangers of swimming at night, in the dark and in unfamiliar areas where tides and high winds may make conditions unpredictable," the police said.

The police expressed their "deepest condolences" to Biber's family in the press release, issued by Chief Col. Bradford Connor.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: East Greenwich woman drowns off Conimicut Point Beach, Warwick