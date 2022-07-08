East Hall High substitute accused of molesting teen girl

Jul. 8—A man who had been substitute teaching at East Hall High School now faces nearly a dozen sex charges involving a teen girl he met there.

Christopher Brennen Young, 23, was arrested July 6 following a Hall County Sheriff's Office investigation that began at the end of June after one of the girl's relatives reported her suspicions to law enforcement.

Young is accused of assaulting the teen, who is younger than 16, and taking videos of the sexual activity on his cellphone, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. The reported assaults did not happen at school, according to authorities.

Hall County Schools reported that Young "worked sporadically last year as a substitute teacher and no longer works in that capacity." All substitutes go through a criminal background check before working in the schools.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said Young's first day with the school district was Jan. 21 and his last day was the end of the school year, May 24.

Lewis said Young primarily subbed at East Hall High School but spent some days at Mount Vernon Elementary School.

"We have no evidence that other students were involved," Lewis said.

The school district learned of Young's arrest Thursday, July 7.

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and the family," the system wrote in a statement on the case.

Young was arrested at a home on Bogus Road.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said a cellphone and tablet were seized from Young's home, and depending on testing of those devices, he could face additional charges, authorities said.

Young is charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act 1999. He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.