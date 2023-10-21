East Hampshire: Eight homes bought for refugees fleeing conflict

East Hampshire District Council is using money from the government and developers to pay for the housing

Eight homes have been bought by a council for refugees fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan.

East Hampshire District Council said the accommodation was funded by money from the government and developers.

Five of the homes are in Bordon, with two in Petersfield and one in Horndean. Seven homes will be used by Ukrainian refugees and one by an Afghan family.

Cllr Adeel Shah said: "One of our guests wept with emotion when she saw her new home."

He added: "Thousands of selfless people agreed to share their homes with Ukrainian refugees when the conflict first broke and now we can find them a home to call their own.

"No one should have to flee their home in fear, but it is a great credit to this country that we are so ready to welcome people in great need and offer them security and comfort."

Mr Shah also made clear that the buildings would be added back to the social housing stock when available again.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities asked councils to buy homes to help with the refugee crisis resulting from conflicts in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

