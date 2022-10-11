East Hampton 12-year-old arrested for threatening another child with fake gun in video, police say

A 12-year-old boy was charged with threatening another child with a BB gun that looked like a real handgun on Sunday, according to the East Hampton Police Department.

The 12-year-old allegedly recorded a video of himself saying “I’m going to get you pow pow pow” as he was holding what appeared to be a firearm, police said. The boy then sent the video to another child.

According to police, the gun turned out to be a BB gun replica of a Glock 19 handgun.

The boy was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment, police said.