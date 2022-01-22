🌱 East Hampton Daily: New Gas Main On East Hampton's Main Street

Hey, neighbors! It's me again, Diane Witek, your host of the East Hampton Daily.

Your tax dollars at work! A new gas main is being installed by National Grid on Route 27, (Main Street), between Woods Lane and Hunting Lane in East Hampton Village starting Monday. Lane closures expected in some areas between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. According to the State Department of Transportation, the installation and related road restoration are expected to be done by the end of June, weather permitting. (East Hampton Star) The median sale price for a single-family home in the 11937 zip code was about $1.8 million from the beginning of October through the end of December, according to Redfin. That was 30 percent higher than the median price over the same period the previous year. (East Hampton Patch) 75% drop in new positive COVID-19 cases on Long Island. New York marked a milestone Thursday, with a statewide positivity rate of 9.75 percent, Governor Kathy Hochul said — the first time since Dec. 20 that the figure has been below 10 percent. The omicron wave peaked in New York on Jan. 2, when the state recorded a 23 percent positivity rate. (Southampton Patch)

East Hampton Library: "Author Talk: The Win-Win Diet by Julie Wilcox Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Via Zoom. In her new book, THE WIN-WIN DIET: How to Be Plant-Based and Still Eat What You Love, author, and wellness consultant Julie Wilcox provides clear-cut answers." (Facebook) (Website)

