🌱 East Hampton Daily: Home Testing Kits Distributed This Week

Milder; breezy in the p.m. High: 45, low: 44.

According to the Town of East Hampton Press Release, free at-home testing kits will be distributed throughout the Town this week. In order to allow for distribution to as many East Hampton community members as possible, please observe the limit of taking only one or two test kits per resident household. See dates, time and locations. (Press Release Desk) The East Hampton Town Trustees will pursue a new legal challenge to the claims by a group of Amagansett homeowners that fishermen and vehicles may not access a 3/4-mile stretch. (Subscription: 27east.com) On Feb. 10, the first wall raising was held in Riverside, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk and the Southampton Housing Authority. "The build, on Old Quogue Road, is the first of five houses in Riverside being built through a partnership between Habitat and the town Housing Authority. A substandard home that had been on the site was demolished in late 2021," reported by the East End Beacon. The home is for a mother of three who is currently living in a basement apartment. (East End Beacon) The Southampton Artists Association 2022 Winter Art Exhibit will be held from Friday, Feb. 18 - 27 at Levitas Center for the Arts at the Southampton Cultural Center. A meet the artists reception will be held on February 27 at 3 p.m. The Exhibit features over 30 participants from the Southampton Artists Association. A virtual exhibit will also be viewable at southamptonartists.org. (sagharborexpress.com)

East Hampton Library: "Join Michele McCauley as she reads 'Bear's New Friend'." (Instagram) (Website)

East Hampton Rotary Club: "Woo hoo! Getting back to 'normal'! If you would like a ticket please post a comment. If you will not be in town you can buy a ticket to donate to meals on Wheels." (Facebook)

