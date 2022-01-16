🌱 East Hampton Daily: LI Restaurant Week + Support A Guided Dog

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Diane Witek, your host of the East Hampton Daily.

“I see the housing problem as one of the most serious and immediate threats to the well-being and sustainability of our community,” Town supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said. The “All Hands on Housing” initiative launched at the beginning of this year, will reportedly task affordable housing developments to remedy the dearth of options in the area. Scoyoc cited East Hampton as having the highest cost of living on Long Island and highest poverty rate in Suffolk County, rendering the more than 600 affordable housing units insufficient. (The Real Deal) LI Restaurant Week is not just for Riverhead dining. The winter version of Long Island Restaurant Week runs from Sunday, Jan. 23 until Sunday, Jan. 30. Check out our list of East End restaurants participating LI Restaurant Week. (Dan's Papers) Volunteers needed for temporary homes for future guide and service dogs. The Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, is in urgent need for volunteer temporary homes across Long Island and the New York Tri-state area. Temporary homes provide a puppy/mature dog a safe and friendly home with a loving environment where a puppy will learn, or an adult dog will maintain, housebreaking, obedience, excellent house manners, and socialization. Foundation puppies and dogs in training can be found here. (TBRNewsMedia.com)

Today in East Hampton:

Short Story Series Discussion: "After the Quake" by Haruki Murakami. (5:30 p.m.)

Carvings & Charcuterie. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Clearwater Beach: "Looking for recommendations for a company to install a new septic system. Any/all recommendations will be appreciated." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Clearwater Beach: "Pet sitters! I’m looking for a pet sitter. Two cats. I need someone that could potentially home care them in the future." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, East Hampton Town Lanes: "Authentic mint condition furniture, rugs lamps for sale. Relocating." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, East Hampton North: "Requesting referral for East Hampton area Groomer. Breed: Gordon Setter, 80 pounds. Medium to long hair, need monthly nail trim and paw fur trim.On-site service would be preferred but will travel to a shop if local. 🐾" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, East Hampton Town Lanes: "Need maintenance for my generator done yearly. Any recommendations?" (Nextdoor)

Kyle T Lynch, Neighbor: "Does anyone know where the Covid19 testing site is on Stephen Hands Path? No signs are telling us where the site is located on that street. I drive my car up and down the road but have no idea where to turn into the facility." (Patch)

FREE WEBINAR | “Romanesque Architecture in Tuscany.” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. Online event. (Jan. 18)

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan. (Details)

Animal Communication Sessions. (Details)

Vintage Herman Miller Bikini wire chairs and table. (Details)

