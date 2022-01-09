🌱 East Hampton Daily: Off-duty Southampton Police Arrested

Happy Monday, East Hampton! Diane Witek here with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and colder. High: 31, low: 16.

Here are the top stories today in East Hampton:

See Southampton winter wonderland by drone! Drone-captured images of the first day of the year snowfall, stunning seaside scenes, as well as sledders and snow artists enjoying the several inches of snow that fell during the winter storm. (Yahoo News) After rear-ending a vehicle in Westhampton Friday night, an off-duty Southampton Town Police officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Girardin was placed under arrest, and charged with misdemeanor DWI. “Members of the law enforcement community should be held to a higher standard, so it is disappointing when a member allegedly violates the laws they are sworn to protect,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. (Patch) Officers conducting a traffic stop on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Aquebogue determined that the operator of the vehicle, Benjamin J. Lehmann, 30, from Sag Harbor, was under an active order of protection. Police said, the order stipulated that he not possess any firearm, but the officer found him to be in possession of an unloaded 12-gauge double barreled shotgun in violation of the court order. Police arrested Lehmann on charges of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, according to the report. (RiverheadLocal)

Today's East Hampton Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

From my notebook:

Easthampton Youth Soccer Association: "Spring '22 Travel registration is open! Registration for the Spring '22 Travel Season is open. Our travel program consists of teams at the 8U-High School level as part of the Roots Soccer League." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Barnes Landing: "Recommendation for Dick’s plumbing in East Hampton. I highly recommend Doug at Dick’s Plumbing in East Hampton, who was helping out our plumber, down with Covid-19. He came yesterday on short notice." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, East Hampton North: "I know it’s a long shot but I’ll try; my friend who grew up in East Hampton has been living outside of the country and would like to be here from early Spring to early Fall for a good employment opportunity." (Nextdoor)

Karen Cassata, Neighbor: "Anyone looking for a Baby Nurse or an LPN? I have a friend who is amazing willing to help.Feel free to call anytime.917-547-6125.Thanks!" (Patch)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope.” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. (Jan. 11)

WEBINAR: 2022 Investment Outlook. Online event. (Jan. 12)

AAECF’S Dr MLK Realizing the Dream Exhibit. Located at 330 Court St, Riverhead. (Jan. 15)

Add your event.

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients. (Details)

Stressed out caring for a loved one with memory issues? (Details)

Add your announcement.

Gigs & services:

Loving the East Hampton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe.

Get your local business listed in front of readers.

Send me a news tip or suggestion at diane.witek@patch.com.

That's it for today! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Diane Witek

About me: Impassioned Writer, Website Designer, Social Media Marketer and newly proclaimed Baker. Lover of nature and animals of all kinds.

This article originally appeared on the East Hampton Patch