🌱 East Hampton Daily: Private Use For East Hampton Airport

Mostly cloudy. High: 45, low: 33.

East Hampton Airport will transition to private use allowing the Town to address complaints about aircraft noise, the number of flights and environmental impacts. According to local papers, all pilots will be required to get permission in advance to land. (Dan's Papers) No charges were filed after a hunter reportedly fired three shots near a wildlife rehabilitation center in Hampton Bays, hitting a fence, an empty animal cage and killing a deer on a hunting-ban site. Shooting with a rifle within 150 feet of a vacant building is illegal in New York State without permission from the building owner. Hunting is prohibited in Munn’s Pond County Park, the Suffolk County site where the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is located and where the deer was killed. (X99News.com) Coronavirus update: Suffolk County reported 3,129 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, with 23.2 percent of people tested testing positive. There were 1,038 people hospitalized who have the virus in the county, 168 of whom were new admissions and 131 of the hospitalized patients were in ICU. The county reported 13 new fatalities from the virus, bringing the death toll here to 3,945 people since March of 2020. (Southampton Patch)

(Virtual Tour) Jewish Museum of New York: The Hare with Amber Eyes. (6:30 p.m.)

A Virtual Tour of the Sunken Forest — East Hampton Library. (7 p.m.)

What No One is Telling You Free Final Resting/Funeral/Cremation Webinar- Friday Jan. 14, 6 p.m. EST. Online event. (Jan. 14)

FREE Workshop: Quickly Start a Micro-Gig Business From Home. Free Online Workshop + Free 52 Easy Sidegigs ebook. (Jan. 14)

East Wind Wedding Showcase. Located at East Wind Long Island, 5720 NY-25A, Wading River. (Jan.16)

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients. (Details)

