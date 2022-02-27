🌱 East Hampton Daily: School Mask Mandate To Be Lifted Wednesday

Good morning, people of East Hampton! Diane Witek here with a fresh copy of the East Hampton Daily.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that mask mandates in public schools across New York will be lifted this Wednesday. Masks will still be required on public transportation, including trains, buses, and planes, as well as in correctional facilities, domestic violence and homeless shelters, and state-run nursing homes. (Patch) Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Friday that Suffolk County is set to distribute tens of thousands of at-home coronavirus test kits to seniors and vulnerable people in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19."The county has partnered with municipalities, police, community groups, non-profits, and more throughout Suffolk to dole out the test kits. The kits will be going to assisted living homes, food pantries, faith-based organizations, and community centers in order to make sure seniors, immunocompromised people, and those on fixed income benefit," wrote the Patch. (Patch) Police said Ryan Dupuis, a 26-year-old Aquebogue man, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Northville Turnpike near Sound Avenue just before midnight Saturday. Dupuis was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a press release Sunday morning. (Riverhead Patch)

