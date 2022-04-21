🌱East Hampton Daily: Vouchers Instead Of Tickets: PD + Tuition Freeze

Happy Friday, neighbors! Diane Witek here helping you to know the most important things happening around town today.

Here are the top stories in East Hampton today:

The New York Cannabis Control Board is issuing its first 52 licenses for farmers to grow marijuana for recreational use. The three selected from Long Island are Riverhead-based Plant Connection, East End Flower Farm — which has fields in Orient, Mattituck, East Moriches and Holtsville — and Route 27 Hopyard, an outfit out of Center Moriches. Whether you are pro or con for marijuana, on Long Island, the growing of it is here to stay. (Dan's Papers) Imagine not getting a ticket for a broken taillight! A new initiative for Suffolk County police will allow them to hand out vouchers to pay for broken head and taillights, brake lights, and turn signals instead of issuing a ticket for these minor violations. (Subscription: Newsday) Citing the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial strain inflation is putting on students and their families, the Suffolk County Community College’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to freeze tuition at Suffolk Community College for the third consecutive year. (News 12 Bronx) Masking is once again mandated at Long Island MacArthur Airport and on the Suffolk County bus system. Many are breathing easier, and felt it was too soon to give up the mask when COVID-19 cases are on the rise. (Subscription: Newsday)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Harbor Marina: "I am looking to get a pair of pants for a 2.5 year old shortened. They are suit pants (not sure if that changes this). Any recs?" (Nextdoor)

