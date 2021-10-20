East Harlem deli worker stabbed to death in quarrel with customer over price of item

An East Harlem deli worker was stabbed to death during an argument with a customer, police said Wednesday.

The fight may have been over the cost of an item in the store, police said.

The customer got into a quarrel with the two workers on duty inside the store on Second Ave. near E. 102nd St. about 11:35 p.m Tuesday, cops said.

The argument spilled outside, where it continued to escalate until the customer stabbed a 34-year-old worker in the upper body.

The killer ran off east on E. 102nd St and has not been caught.

EMS rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell but he could not be saved.