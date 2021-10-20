East Harlem deli worker stabbed to death in quarrel with customer over price of item

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
An East Harlem deli worker was stabbed to death during an argument with a customer, police said Wednesday.

The fight may have been over the cost of an item in the store, police said.

The customer got into a quarrel with the two workers on duty inside the store on Second Ave. near E. 102nd St. about 11:35 p.m Tuesday, cops said.

The argument spilled outside, where it continued to escalate until the customer stabbed a 34-year-old worker in the upper body.

The killer ran off east on E. 102nd St and has not been caught.

EMS rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell but he could not be saved.

