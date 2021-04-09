East Hartford cops charge man with sex assault of juvenile

Apr. 9—EAST HARTFORD — A Hartford man was arrested on a warrant in connection with a sexual assault of a juvenile that occurred in town during the spring of 2020, police said.

The man, Thomas Wilfred, 63, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree and fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault, and third-degree strangulation.

The arrest was made after the department's Juvenile Detective Division investigated a sexual assault complaint on May 26, 2020, Lt. Joshua Litwin said.

Wilfred remains in custody in lieu of $150,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on April 27.