East Hartford felon avoids prison in gun sale

Feb. 16—An East Hartford man with several felony convictions has avoided immediate prison for selling a rifle to a government informant as a federal judge cited his compliance with release conditions during the case and his family's needs following his wife's stroke a year ago.

Haneef Brooks, who is in his early 40s, was sentenced last week to three years' probation during a hearing conducted via teleconference by Judge Victor A. Bolden, who sits in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

The judge warned Brooks, however, that his freedom may last only as long as he continues to comply with court-ordered conditions. If Brooks strays, the judge explained, he could extend the probation, add more conditions, or impose the prison sentence recommended by federal guidelines, in the range of 15 to 21 months.

Brooks has admitted that he sold a Soviet-style semiautomatic rifle for $300 in a controlled purchase arranged by investigators on July 15, 2019.

Brooks had four previous felony convictions dating from 2003 to 2016, according to his indictment. Three of the convictions were for drug-related crimes, including sale of a controlled substance, while one was for criminal possession of a weapon.

GUN SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Haneef Brooks, who is in his early 40s and lives in East Hartford

CRIME: Possession of a firearm after being convicted of felonies

SENTENCE: Three years' probation

His most recent drug crime, possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute it, occurred in Manchester on Aug. 15, 2016, according to online state court records.

Federal law prohibits anyone with a felony record from possessing a gun. A federal grand jury indicted Brooks on a charge of violating that law in September 2019, and he pleaded guilty in July.

In her sentencing memorandum, Assistant Federal Defender Ashley H. Meskill sketched out Brooks' grim childhood: He never knew his father. His alcoholic mother lost custody of him after sending him to school dirty at age 6, then died of cirrhosis of the liver when he was 11. A foster brother abused him for years.

Story continues

"Haneef doesn't have any fond memories of playing in his front yard," the defense lawyer wrote. "Going outside wasn't safe. In fact, Haneef recalls being hit in the face and head with a glass bottle and milk crate in his neighborhood. Both incidents required trips to the emergency room and stitches."

As to Brooks' adult criminal record, the defense lawyer wrote that most, if not all, of his past convictions stemmed from "his previous addiction to narcotics." She added that, while free on bond in the federal case, he "has been actively engaged in treatment with the Wheeler Clinic."

Brooks was released on $30,000 bond four days after his arrest in September 2019, and Meskill wrote that he hasn't violated any release conditions since then.

Brooks' wife of 20 years suffered a severe stroke and a brain aneurysm in February 2020 and Meskill reported that she was still in the hospital when the defense lawyer wrote her sentencing memo almost a year later.

"She will require total care when she eventually returns home," including help relearning basic skills like walking and talking, the defense lawyer wrote.

She quoted Brooks as saying he is "the only one here" for his wife and their 17-year-old son.

But prosecutor Jennifer R. Laraia said the defense presented insufficient information about the medical condition and prognosis of Brooks' wife. She argued that the sentence should include prison time for reasons that include deterring Brooks and others from committing future crimes and protecting the community.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.