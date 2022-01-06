East Hartford fight sends one to hospital

Jan. 6—EAST HARTFORD — Police say a fight Wednesday night at 454 Main St. sent one person to the hospital.

Deputy Chief Josh Litwin said a dispute that turned physical led to one apparently intoxicated party being brought to a local hospital with an injury.

Litwin said no weapons were involved in the altercation, and the last report indicated that the person was in stable condition. The extent of their injuries were unknown.

No charges have been filed and police are actively investigating the incident.