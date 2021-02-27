East Hartford gang member rejects plea deal in fatal shooting

Feb. 27—A reputed member of a Hartford street gang who has lived in East Hartford and is accused of murdering a member of a rival gang in 2008 rejected a plea bargain Friday in which he would have been convicted of a reduced charge and received an 18-year prison sentence.

James Dexter Brown Jr., 31, who is known as "Decky," rejected the plea offer in the fatal shooting of Kenny J. Sullivan of Hartford, who was known as "Banga," during a brief hearing in Hartford Superior Court.

Under the deal he spurned, Brown would have been convicted of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, rather than murder. The 18-year prison term would have been followed by five years' probation, with the possibility of up to 12 more years behind bars if he violated release conditions.

NO PLEA DEAL

DEFENDANT: Former East Hartford resident James Dexter Brown Jr., 31

CHARGE: Murder in the shooting death of Kenny J. Sullivan, 20, of Hartford in 2008.

REJECTED OFFER: Brown would have been convicted of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and sentenced to 30 years in prison, suspended after 18 years, followed by five years' probation.

Brown's rejection of the plea bargain means he will continue to face the original murder charge. His case will go on a trial list, but further plea bargaining remains possible.

The courts have run into considerable difficulty with their efforts to hold jury trials since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Brown is accused of fatally shooting Sullivan, 20, after a "Hot Jam" concert at Hartford's XL Center on June 26, 2008, during which Brown and other members of the Money Green Bedroc gang had fights with Sullivan and other members of the Sandz-Bridge gang, according to a police affidavit.

According to witness accounts, Sullivan was shot as he walked across Main Street toward the Money Green Bedroc group in the area north of the XL Center.

Brown is paralyzed from the waist down and has lost an eye as a result of numerous gunshot wounds he suffered on July 4, 2008, eight days after Sullivan was killed.

Despite his disabilities, Brown has been convicted of crimes that occurred since then. He received a four-year state prison sentence for selling drugs and violating probation conditions, then received a partly-overlapping 5 1/2 -year federal sentence for involvement in a drug ring.

He is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bond in the murder case.

Brown wasn't charged with the murder until December 2018, more than a decade after Sullivan's death.

An affidavit by Hartford police Detective Andrew T. Jacobson describes a case built almost entirely on the statements of 10 cooperating witnesses, a number of whom gave the statements amid legal troubles of their own.

One of Brown's early convictions was for second-degree assault in the fight in which Hiram David Colon Jr., 17, was stabbed to death outside a birthday party on Silver Lane in East Hartford in 2006.

