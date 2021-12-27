East Hartford to hold officer memorial race

Dec. 27—EAST HARTFORD — The town will hold its annual Officer Brian A. Aselton Memorial Snow Dash on Sunday, Jan. 9, an event that was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5K race begins at 1:30 p.m. at Langford School, at 61 Alps Drive. Commemorative plaques will be awarded to three finalists in each division, separated by gender and age group. Officials expect over 200 runners to participate in the race this year.

REGISTRATION

ONLINE ONLY: Pre-registration and same-day registration is open online. Paper registration will not be available on race day. The cost is $25 plus service fee. Runners can sign up at:

https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/EastHartford/AseltonSnowDash

Proceeds from the race go towards a scholarship program in Aselton's name, which has thus far awarded 314 scholarships, and police child safety and crime prevention programs.

The annual race began in 1993, to benefit the police department's community outreach division. The event was renamed in 2000 to honor Aselton, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 23, 1999 at the age of 26. Aselton, who was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was the third East Hartford police officer killed in the line of duty.

Other annual activities dedicated to Aselton's memory include a Red Cross blood drive and a charity motorcycle run.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Josh Litwin said that on the night of his death, Aselton responded to a noise complaint at a Main Street apartment where he encountered two home invasion robbers. During a struggle, Aselton was shot in the head.

Alex Sostre, the man who shot Aselton, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Three accomplices in the home invasion were also sentenced to prison terms on various charges.

Litwin said it was estimated that Aselton's funeral on Jan. 28, 1999 drew over 10,000 law enforcement officers from across the United States and Canada. His name is on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Connecticut Police Chiefs Law Enforcement Memorial in Meriden.

"We remember not just the way in which he died, but the manner in which he lived his life because a hero remembered is never forgotten," Litwin said.

Mayor Mike Walsh said the race serves as both a reminder of the danger presented to police and a celebration of Aselton's life.

"This run, once skipped because of COVID, is back simply to provide everybody with an opportunity to gather to remember Brian and to celebrate his life," Walsh said.

