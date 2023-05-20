East Hartford man accused of leaving two dogs unattended

May 20—GLASTONBURY — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say two dogs "were left in an apartment unattended for several days."

Marcus Samuel Smith, 36, of 1125 Main St. in East Hartford was charged Wednesday with two counts each of cruelty to animals and failure to comply with dog ownership requirements. He was arrested by warrant based on accusations that he broke those laws around March 22, online court records show.

A first offense of cruelty to animals is a misdemeanor, carrying up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. Subsequent offenses are felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Online state judicial records don't indicate that Smith has been convicted of cruelty to animals in Connecticut in the last 10 years.

Failure to comply with dog ownership requirements, meaning licensing rules, is an infraction, punishable only by a fine.

After his arrest, Smith was released on a $15,000 non-surety bond, meaning that he didn't have to post money or property with the court but will be charged that amount if he fails to appear when required. He is due June 14 in Manchester Superior Court.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.