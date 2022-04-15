East Hartford man accused of molesting girl, denies it

Apr. 15—An East Hartford man is facing charges that he molested a girl over four months in late 2020 and early 2021, court records show.

The man, Aaron L. Fullerton, 45, of 36 Harvest Lane, "completely denies the allegations against him," according to his lawyer, Cody N. Guarnieri.

Fullerton is facing charges of sexual assault in the first, second, and fourth degrees, all based on allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual contact with the girl when she was underage, as well as two counts of risk of injury to a child.

The most serious charge, first-degree sexual assault, is under a subsection of the law dealing with engaging in an act the law defines as intercourse with a child younger than 13. It carries five to 25 years in prison.

The girl said during a forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford that she disclosed the sexual abuse to her mother because her mother was arguing and mad about her performance at school, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Investigator Lisa LaRocque. The girl reported telling her mother that she was under a lot of stress, then disclosing the abuse.

The girl told the interviewer that Fullerton started making sexual jokes to her in November 2020, then progressed to forcing her to touch him in sexual ways. She said he eventually forced her to engage in two acts Connecticut law defines as intercourse. During one such act, she recalled asking him to stop and him telling her "it was fine."

Eventually, the girl said, she and Fullerton would snort cocaine, drink an alcoholic beverage, and smoke marijuana together.

The girl also reported that Fullerton bought her sexual aids and clothing, which was sometimes more provocative than she wanted. She also said he would show her pornography on his phone.

The girl said she had disclosed the molestation to two friends via cellphone text messages. The investigator reported that messages alluding to being sexually assaulted were found on the girl's phone but added that they didn't give specific details.

LaRocque said she had been unable to identify the recipients of the messages, who weren't referred to by their real names.

Fullerton declined through a lawyer to give an interview to police, the investigator reported.

