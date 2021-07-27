East Hartford man accused of sexually assaulting girl at South Windsor church

Jul. 27—SOUTH WINDSOR — An East Hartford man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at the Truth Baptist Church in March is also accused of assaulting her younger brother in retaliation for him telling someone he saw the two together at an earlier date, according to two affidavits supporting his arrest.

The man, Alrick Bartley, 18, of 25 Birdie Lane, was charged — in the case involving the girl — with second-degree sexual assault under a subsection of the law that bars sex between a person who is 13 to 15 years old and someone who is more than three years older. He's also facing a charge in that case of illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16.

In the separate case involving the girl's brother, Bartley was charged with risk of injury to a child and third-degree assault

Bartley was arrested Friday by South Windsor police on both affidavits. According to those affidavits, events happened this way:

On March 28, South Windsor police were dispatched to an East Hartford residence to speak with the mother of 15-year-old girl. The girl had disclosed that she was sexually assaulted four days earlier while at the Truth Baptist Church at 60 Burnham St. in South Windsor.

Police scheduled a forensic interview with the girl for April 9. At the beginning of the interview, the girl said she and Bartley had met in February in a classroom at the church. At that time, Bartley asked her if she wanted to date him and she responded that she was only 15, she said.

Bartley was at the church that day because he was playing soccer there, he later told police.

During the forensic interview, the girl said that on March 24, the day of the incident, she arrived at the church early for Bible Study. She decided to go for a walk and when Bartley asked to join her, she agreed.

While walking outside the church, Bartley came from behind and grabbed her, the girl said. That made her uncomfortable and she pulled his arms off of her.

The girl said she then went back inside the church and upstairs to look for her brother. Bartley followed her into a classroom, grabbed her again, and rubbed his body on her, she said.

He let her go once more, but when she got back into the stairway, Bartley grabbed her again and forced her to perform a sexual act, she said.

Police spoke with Bartley later in April, and he was adamant that his physical contact with the girl was consensual, and he wasn't aware of her age.

Bartley said he and the girl went for a walk. Once back inside the church, they were talking, and both asked the other if they were currently dating anyone, Bartley said.

Bartley said he and the girl kissed for a few minutes in the church's hallway, then went into a classroom where he partially removed each of their clothing and they both touched each other.

He never used force on the girl, Bartley said.

During the sexual assault investigation, the girl's parents told police Bartley had punched their 13-year-old son in February.

In an interview with the boy, he told police how he had witnessed Bartley sitting with his sister on a couch in one of the church's upstairs rooms.

Bartley followed when he left the room, and told him, "If you ever tell anyone what you saw I'll hurt you," the boy said.

The boy said he did tell another friend about Bartley, and Bartley found out. Two weeks later Bartley cornered him in a stairway by the church's gymnasium and said "I warned you," then punched him in the stomach a couple of times, the boy said.

The girl's parents told police they believe Bartley knew how old their daughter was, and had intentions of sexually assaulting her or grooming her for a relationship, and that's why he had threatened their son.

When asked about the incident, Bartley admitted he may have punched the boy, but said it had nothing to do with the boy's sister. Bartley said the two didn't get along because of disagreements during basketball games.

