East Hartford man accused of sexually abusing girl from age 6

Mar. 4—An East Hartford man is free on $300,000 bond while facing charges that he repeatedly molested a girl starting when she was 6.

Rudy Rafael Ramos, 56, of 34 Romar Drive is charged with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child, court records show.

First-degree sexual assault involves acts that the law defines as sexual intercourse. Under Connecticut law, an adult who has intercourse with a child younger than age 10 faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years.

SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGES

DEFENDANT: Rudy Rafael Ramos, 56, of 34 Romar Drive, East Hartford

CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child

STATUS: Free on $300,000 bond

Ramos, who works as a driver for a chain of discount stores, is a citizen of the Dominican Republic, according to an arrest report, meaning that he also could face deportation if he is convicted of a felony.

The sexual assaults were reported to police Nov. 1, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Investigator Lisa LaRocque, who went on to recount the following:

The girl's mother said she dropped her daughter off about two days a week at the girl's grandparents' house in East Hartford, where her grandmother runs a day-care center, to do distance learning.

Information blacked out of a public copy of the affidavit obscures some details. But the affidavit indicates that the mother or someone else told a police officer that she was talking to the girl about a little boy who goes to the day care and tries to touch her.

The person recalled asking the girl if anyone else had ever touched her. The girl initially said no, but then said "Rudy" has touched her, initially describing acts that are considered "sexual contact" but not intercourse under state law.

A relative later recalled a medical event about six months earlier that hadn't been diagnosed as resulting from sexual abuse and questioned the girl about it. At that time, the girl disclosed sexual abuse by "Rudy" that meets the legal definition of intercourse and said she had been scared to tell at the time.

The girl repeated the allegations with more details in a forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford. That is when she said the sexual abuse dated back to when she was 6.

Through a lawyer, Ramos declined to be interviewed by the investigator.

Ramos was arrested Jan. 6, but court records don't yet list a lawyer representing him.

