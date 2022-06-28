East Hartford man accused of stalking coworker

Jun. 28—A man convicted of sexual assault is accused of stalking a coworker days after starting a new job in East Hartford.

The man, Allen Oakes, 34, was charged Friday with electronic stalking and second-degree harassment. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on July 25.

The affidavit supporting Oakes' arrest provides the following details:

On June 20, a woman called police to report that she was concerned for her safety regarding a coworker, Oakes.

Oakes began working at the company June 13, and she was tasked with training him, the woman said. On June 17, Oakes left a sticky note in her locker with his phone number, and she messaged him to be friendly.

She said their conversations were mostly normal, until Sunday. At one point that day, Oakes asked where she was, and she responded that she wasn't home, when in reality she was.

Oakes replied in a way that suggested he knew she was home, the woman told police.

Once back at work on Monday, June 20, her boss informed her about Oakes' past criminal convictions, which concerned her. Later that day she told Oakes that she no longer wanted to talk with him outside of work, which made him angry.

Oakes' parole officer confiscated his cellphone and found that Oakes had downloaded a tracking application.

When asked if he had used the app to track the woman, Oakes said he had, because he "needed to know if I could trust her."

Oakes admitted he had begun tracking the woman the day before using her phone number.

His phone showed history of a Google search for "how to secretly track a cell phone location," and another search for information on the woman, made three days after he started working.

The woman further reported that Oakes sent her a friend request on Facebook the day after he quit, which she denied. She blocked his account as well. Oakes then made another account and attempted to contact her again, the woman said.

