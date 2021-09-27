East Hartford man accused of threatening to shoot up Glastonbury store

Sep. 27—GLASTONBURY — A man was arrested on misdemeanor charges Saturday based on accusations he stole a soda from a local pharmacy, then threatened to shoot up the store, police say.

Joshua J. Cummings, 29, of 16 Wadsworth St. in East Hartford is charged with second-degree threatening, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace in the incident, police say.

Police say he was released on a $5,000 nonsurety bond, meaning he didn't have to post money or property but will be charged that amount if he fails to appear in court when required. He is due Oct. 22 in Manchester Superior Court.

The incident happened at the Walgreens store at 2900 Main St., police say, adding that Cummings was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

