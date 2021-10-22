East Hartford man who was charged in 2 robberies dies

Oct. 22—A man who was accused of robbing gas stations in South Windsor and Winchester last year has died, a prosecutor said Thursday.

The man, Tequan Colvin, was in his late 20s and listed an address on Wakefield Circle in East Hartford when he was arrested last November in the South Windsor robbery.

That crime had occurred more than eight months earlier, in late February 2020, and the robbery in the gas station in the Winsted section of Winchester occurred within days afterward.

The day after the Winchester robbery, East Hartford police stopped a car fitting the description of the one used in that crime, found a mask and gun, and arrested Colvin.

The South Windsor case appeared on Wednesday's Hartford Superior Court docket but was missing from online court records Thursday.

Prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau explained Thursday that the charges against Colvin had been dropped because he had died.

Hartford Public Defender Damian T. Tucker, who represented Colvin in the South Windsor case, couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the circumstances of his death.

— Alex Wood

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.