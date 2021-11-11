East Hartford man charged with accessory to murder in Hartford triple shooting that left one dead, another paralyzed

An East Hartford man has been charged with accessory to commit murder six months after three Hartford friends were shot after they told him to stop beating a woman on the sidewalk in Hartford, new court records reveal.

Chaquan Jones, 33, was killed and two other men were seriously injured, one of whom is now paralyzed, in the confrontation the evening of May 4 outside a Dutch Point apartment near Colt Park.

This week Hartford police charged Joshua Rodriguez, 20, with accessory to commit murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree assault. He already was in custody following an unrelated July arrest on separate weapons charges, and he was arraigned on the new charges Tuesday, now held on a total $2.85 million bond.

A second suspect connected to the shooting, 23-year-old Lamont Fields, is in federal custody after he was arrested carrying an illegal “ghost gun” this summer, which federal prosecutors have said matched the ballistics of the weapon used to kill Jones and injure his friends on May 4.

Fields has not been charged by Hartford police in connection with the Jones shooting, and police did not release further details about the investigation Thursday.

The deadly confrontation began just after 6 p.m. May 4 outside the apartment building at 19 Norwich Street, where Jones and several friends were hanging out and drinking alcohol, according to an arrest warrant affidavit detailing the investigation released this week.

A man, later identified as Rodriguez, was arguing with a woman near a pair of cars parked in front of the building and began punching and choking her.

One of the men in Jones’ group urged Rodriguez to stop hitting her, saying something to the effect of “chill out,” and Rodriguez responded to the men to “stop looking over here or you’re all going to have a problem,” witnesses recounted to detectives.

Rodriguez then called another man, referred to only as “Suspect 2″ in the court records released this week, who emerged from inside the building and brandished a handgun, court records show.

“Give me that [expletive], I’m gonna take care of them,” Rodriguez said to the second man, who did not hand over the gun and instead opened fire on Jones’ group himself, witnesses told police.

Everyone ran from the scene but Jones, who was struck in the chest, and the two other victims, who were shot in the leg and in the back, records show. Jones was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

The other two victims were found by police inside the apartment building and rushed into surgery, where one needed a metal rod inserted to heal his shattered lower left leg and the other was paralyzed, now confined to a wheelchair, records show.

Officers found a dozen shell casings at the scene and spoke with both surviving victims after their surgeries, records show. An image from a nearby security camera of the first suspect was distributed throughout the department and officers recognized him as Rodriguez, whose grandmother lived in the apartment building where the shooting occurred, investigators later learned.

The two surviving victims also identified Rodriguez as the man who had fought with the woman before the shooting in a photo lineup.

Both Fields and Rodriguez were arrested together on July 22 — Fields charged with interfering with police and Rodriguez charged with interfering with police and four felony weapons offenses, including stealing a firearm, after he tried to run from police but was caught, court records show.

Investigators interviewed Rodriguez about the May 4 shooting. He denied ever being at the Norwich Street address but identified himself in the same security camera still image that the victims and officers had used to identify him, records show. He has remained in custody ever since.

Fields, already a convicted felon prohibited from carrying a firearm, was presented in federal court the next day for illegal possession of a weapon and was denied bail after prosecutors argued he was a “serial gun possessor” with a series of weapons convictions and arrests over the past four years. Fields pleaded not guilty to the federal charge.

During that hearing, prosecutors revealed Fields to be the prime suspect in the Jones shooting because ballistics tests had revealed the illegal “ghost gun” Fields was arrested with a week after the shooting likely was the same used to shoot Jones and his two friends.

“Every time (Fields) has encountered law enforcement in the last six months he has had a gun or been near one,” federal prosecutor Robert S. Ruff said during the hearing. “He is essentially a serial possessor of firearms, and I think it is fair to say a likely shooter of those firearms.”

Fields has not been charged by Hartford police in connection with the Jones shooting but has two other pending state cases involving firearms offenses, in addition to the interfering with police case stemming from his July arrest, court records show. He remains in federal custody.

Jones’ death was the 11th of the 31 homicides recorded so far this year in Hartford, putting the city on track to record one of its deadliest years in decades. The total already is approaching the recent highs of 32 murders in all of 2015 and 33 murders in all of 2009 with almost two months still left on the 2021 calendar.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.