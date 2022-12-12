East Hartford man charged with crashing stolen car in South Windsor

Dec. 12—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged an East Hartford man with fleeing the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle out of Manchester in September.

Andre Jorden, 26, was charged Friday with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle without a license for a motor vehicle incident on Sept. 24 in the area of 286 Foster Road in South Windsor.

The investigation determined that Jorden, who fled the scene on foot, was the operator of the stolen vehicle.

Jorden was arrested at Manchester Superior Court and held on $20,000 bond on Friday. He was expected to appear in court again today.

