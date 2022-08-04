East Hartford man charged in death of pedestrian

Aug. 4—EAST HARTFORD — A local man has been charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian in January.

Olbin Ramirez-Rivas, 22, of East Hartford is charged with evading responsibility for a death and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He has been released on a nonsurety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Aug. 16.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

On Jan. 13, around 10:40 p.m., an officer was driving on Burnside Avenue when they witnessed a U-Haul truck make a U-turn, and then, in the shoulder, spotted a man's body. The man was identified as Gregory Yarmarkov, of New York. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially believed the U-Haul had struck the man, or dumped his body there, and reported that over the police radio.

Another officer located the truck at the intersection of Larrabee Street and Laraia Avenue, parked next to a Honda Civic.

A woman in the truck told police that she had witnessed the accident. She said Yarmarkov was crossing the street when he was hit by the Civic. The Civic kept driving, so the person driving the U-Haul turned around to follow.

Ramirez-Rivas was identified as the man driving the Civic. He only had a learner's permit.

He told police that he thought he had hit a trash can, not a person, and hadn't seen Yarmarkov walking in the road. Police determined that Ramirez-Rivas wasn't impaired or using his cell phone at the time, and that Yarmarkov was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in an unlit area.

However, police said Ramirez-Rivas had multiple opportunities to stop or pull over earlier than he did after striking Yarmarkov.

