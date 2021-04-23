East Hartford man charged with gun, drug offenses in Enfield

Apr. 23—ENFIELD — Police charged a man Thursday evening with drug and gun offenses.

Marcus Richards, 37, of 32 Gould Drive, East Hartford, was charged with criminal possession of a handgun, operating a drug factory, and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell them, according to police.

He also faces lesser charges of use of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than half an ounce of cannabis, and violating the state's requirements for tinted windows in vehicles.

Richards was released on $50,000 bond for a June 22 court appearance, which will be in Enfield Superior Court if it has reopened by then and otherwise will be in Hartford Superior Court.