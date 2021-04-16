East Hartford man charged in Hartford murder

Apr. 16—An East Hartford man is charged with murder in connection with the killing of another man on Babcock Street in Hartford on Wednesday night, Hartford police said.

According to police, they have charged Daniel Lopez, 29, of 800 Burnside Ave., with the murder of Heriberto Garcia, 31. Lopez was also charged with first-degree threatening and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was arrested Thursday, held in lieu of $1.5 million and was to appear in court today.

On Wednesday, around 11:40 p.m., Hartford police received a 911 call about an unconscious man in a vehicle on Babcock Street, police said. At the scene they found Garcia inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to save Garcia, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

From there the Hartford Police Major Crimes division took over the investigation, and through leads, was able to identify Lopez as a suspect, police said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.