East Hartford man charged in Hartford slaying; held on $2 million bond

Hartford police said Wednesday evening that the Police Department’s Major Crimes Division has made an arrest in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old Michael Foley in April.

Foley was killed by gunfire on April 15, 2022 in the 200 block of Sigourney Street, police said.

The Hartford Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Intelligence and Violent Crimes Units, apprehended Chris Olds, 27, of East Hartford, Wednesday afternoon and brought him to Hartford Police Department headquarters.

Olds is charged with murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

Olds is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

Police said Corey Fairly, 23, of Hartford, was previously charged in connection with the incident. Fairly was charged on May 30 with accessory to murder, accessory to first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal liability, police said. Fairly is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail, police said.