East Hartford man charged with human smuggling in Massachusetts

An East Hartford man was arrested Wednesday in Boston for allegedly attempting to smuggle an individual from Brazil into the United States.

Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima will appear in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

“It is alleged that Mr. De Lima orchestrated an elaborate and manipulative human smuggling operation,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “For a steep price, Mr. De Lima allegedly made arrangements for victims to travel from Brazil to the United States, and then extorted the vulnerable victims and their families for more money, even threatening harm.”

Between May and June, an undercover agent initiated communications with De Lima over WhatsApp, an international messaging app, disguised as someone seeking to have his sister and niece smuggled into the country. The agent offered to pay De Lima $15,000 for his services, according to police.

De Lima wrote to the agent in Portuguese stating that he had engaged in human smuggling “for 20 years,” and that he will smuggle individuals “whether you have a visa, no visa, or if ... [they] are wanted by the police.” De Lima also allegedly acknowledged in the message thread that human smuggling is “dangerous,” according to the charging documents.

On June 16, De Lima traveled to Worcester to meet with the undercover agent, where De Lima allegedly accepted two checks. After receiving the payment, De Lima requested the sister’s passport and Social Security number, according to police.

If convicted, the charge of attempted human smuggling is a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

“It’s important for anyone who is a victim of human smuggling to know that we prioritize the safety of victims when working with our law enforcement partners to bring international human smugglers to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim of human smuggling or trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.