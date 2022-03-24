East Hartford man charged with inappropriately touching girl

Mar. 24—EAST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man is accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl on two occasions, according to a police affidavit.

The man, Denny Douglas, 29, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of illegal sexual contact.

He is free on $150,000 bond and is to return to Manchester Superior Court on April 21.

The affidavit supporting Douglas' arrest provides the following details:

Police began their investigation in January based off of a report from the state Department of Children and Families.

A girl reported to a DCF employee that Douglas had touched her inappropriately, had given her a sex toy, asked her inappropriate questions, and asked her to show him pornography.

The girl revealed what happened in more detail during a forensic interview in February.

She said Douglas had touched her in the past, and then again more recently, when her mother was out of town.

In the past, Douglas touched her inappropriately more than once, she said. One of the times occurred while they were watching a movie together, she said.

More recently, one night in January, Douglas made her play a "confession type game" where he asked her inappropriate, sexual questions and told her things in response, such as that he fantasized about her.

The girl said went to her bedroom, where she cried. She was scared, she said, because Douglas kept coming to her door and peeking in to ask about the toy.

One of the times she attempted to push Douglas out of her room, he touched her inappropriately, she told the interviewer.

The next morning Douglas told her not to tell anyone what happened, the girl said.

Douglas declined to speak with police about the accusations.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.