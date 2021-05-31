East Hartford man charged with leading state trooper on a chase

May 31—An East Hartford man accused of leading state police on a chase after a trooper asked him to step out of his car in the Home Depot parking lot in Enfield last April has been arrested on a warrant issued in the case.

The man, Scott P. Kaminski, 35, of 21 Sisson St., turned himself in on May 25 at state police Troop C in Tolland.

He was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, theft of license plates, disobeying the signal of an officer, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Kaminski was released on $10,000 bond and is to appear in Enfield Superior Court on July 20.

CHASE ARREST

WHO: Scott P. Kaminski, 35, of 21 Sisson St., East Hartford.

WHEN ARRESTED: Turned himself in on May 25 at Troop C in Tolland, where he was wanted on a warrant

CHARGES: Stem from an incident in April that began in Enfield. Charges include first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging police in a pursuit, and reckless driving

According to the six-page affidavit supporting Kaminski's arrest, written by Trooper Kyle Kaelberer, events happened this way: On April 15 around 11:50 a.m. two teenagers approached Kaelberer, who was off-duty, in the Home Depot parking lot on Elm Street in Enfield about a man who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a white Nissan Maxima in the lot. They told Kaelberer they tried to wake the man but he didn't move.

Kaelberer contacted Troop C to call Enfield police and activated his cruiser's lights as he drove over to the Nissan Maxima. He found that the car didn't have a front license plate and was running while in park.

He also saw a man, later identified as Kaminski, passed out behind the wheel. He knocked on the window to wake Kaminski up.

As the pair talked, Kaelberer came to believe Kaminski was under the influence of narcotics. He asked Kaminski to get out of his car, but Kaminski ignored him and drove off. The trooper got into his cruiser and attempted to follow Kaminski but soon lost him.

Story continues

More than a week later, on April 25, photos and a summary of the incident were posted online in an attempt to identify Kaminski, and within half an hour, tipsters identified him to the police.

State police also were informed that Kaminski is on parole, is in violation of parole for cutting his ankle monitor, and his license is suspended.

For news around JI Land, follow Jessica Lerner on Twitter: @JessLerner.