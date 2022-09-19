East Hartford man charged in parking lot stabbing

Sep. 19—An East Hartford man is accused of stabbing a woman as she sat in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant Thursday on Spencer Street in Manchester.

Police tracked down and arrested the man, Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, after he fled the scene. He was held in lieu of $1 million bond and was to appear for arraignment in Manchester Superior Court today.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 199 Spencer Street around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived they located a 41-year-old woman bleeding from the right side of her abdomen. Officers conducted emergency medical care until paramedics arrived and brought the woman to the hospital, police said.

He was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.