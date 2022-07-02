East Hartford man charged with sexual assault of 7-year-old

Jul. 2—Police appear to have a strong case against an East Hartford man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl because another adult witnessed and stopped the assault as it was occurring.

Rigoberto Perdido-Villanueva, 23, was charged on June 26 with first-degree sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and violation of a protective order.

He is being held is lieu of $250,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on July 27.

The affidavit supporting Perdido-Villanueva's arrest provides the following details:

On June 26, police responded to a home on Prospect Street where they met woman who said she witnessed Perdido-Villanueva sexually assault her niece.

She explained that she and a couple of other people were outside, while Perdido-Villanueva was inside the house. At one point her niece went inside as well, and she went to check on her about five minutes later.

The woman said she looked into the bedroom and saw Perdido-Villanueva lying on top of the victim, and both she and he were partially unclothed.

She dragged Perdido-Villanueva off the victim and yelled to the others outside for help, according to the woman.

She said Perdido-Villanueva is a habitual heavy drinker, and police observed that he was intoxicated when they arrived.

In addition, the man's pants were partially down and his zipper was open, showing his undergarments.

Perdido-Villanueva repeatedly told police "I did not do anything," when they asked him what had happened.

