East Hartford man charged with sexual assault of teen

Sep. 16—EAST HARTFORD — A 50-year-old man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old female.

East Hartford police arrested William Colon on Tuesday following an investigation that began last November.

During the investigation, detectives identified Colon as the primary suspect. The victim became pregnant and the pregnancy was later terminated.

After DNA analysis of the fetus concluded that he was the biological father, police say Colon confessed to the assault.

Colon was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 26.

