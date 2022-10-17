East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

Oct. 17—SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26.

Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.

Corcoran caused several accidents near the area of Route 5 and South Satellite Road in South Windsor while intoxicated, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was seriously injured, and Corcoran didn't stop after hitting one of the other vehicles, police said.

Corcoran was released $50,000 bond. He was to appear this morning in Manchester Superior Court.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.