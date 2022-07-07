East Hartford man charged with stalking Vernon judge

Jul. 7—An East Hartford man is accused of stalking a Vernon Superior Court judge who presided over a prior case in which he was charged with violating a restraining order, according to state police.

The man, Willian Barboza, 31, of Gorman Place, was charged with second-degree stalking in June. His case has been transferred to Danielson Superior Court to ensure that he and the judge don't interact further.

According to state police, Barboza's ex-girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him last August. She later told police that Barboza had become increasingly aggressive towards her and had threatened her on numerous occasions.

Barboza was arrested in October because he violated that restraining order and he appeared in Vernon Superior Court to face those charges, according to a state police affidavit.

The affidavit provides the following additional details:

In June, a Vernon prosecutor informed state police that Barboza was stalking one of the courthouse's judges.

State police spoke with the judge, who said she recalled seeing Barboza for the first time last year. She said Barboza was rude during his court appearance and would frequently bother other employees at the courthouse, but never did anything to get arrested.

Then on June 15, she was out of the house when a neighbor contacted her to say a man was standing at the end of the street holding a sign that had her name on it, the judge said.

Her neighbor sent a picture of the man, who she recognized as Barboza. She alerted police that Barboza was there, and they responded to speak with him, she told state police.

Barboza returned to the same spot two days later, around 8 a.m. The judge said she recognized Barboza as she drove by heading to the courthouse.

Barboza arrived at the courthouse shortly after her, which made her think he was following her, she said.

Barboza was released from custody on a written promise to appear. He is to in Danielson Superior Court on these latest charges Friday.

