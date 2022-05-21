East Hartford man charged with voyeurism

May 21—An East Hartford man has been charged with voyeurism, after, police say, he showed others a video of him and a woman engaged in a sexual act that he had recorded without her knowledge.

Joshua McGee, 28, of Governor Street, was charged May 4 with voyeurism with malice, disseminating voyeurism material, and disseminating an intimate image. He is free on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on June 3.

The affidavit supporting McGee's arrest provides the following details:

Last November, a male University of Connecticut student told police about an interaction he had with McGee a few weeks earlier. He and a friend were sitting outside the student union when McGee approached them and showed them a video on his phone.

He told police the video showed McGee, who identified himself, and a female student who appeared to be extremely intoxicated engaging in a sexual act. The student said he recognized the female, but didn't know her full name.

The next day, police were called to a dormitory in response to a verbal altercation involving McGee, a female student, and other residents in the dormitory. They were able to identify the female as the one in the video.

When police spoke to her a few days later, she reported having consensual sex with McGee in October, but said she wasn't aware he had taken any videos or pictures of her.

Police then spoke to McGee, who said he may have taken a picture accidentally, and someone could have seen them accidentally on his cellphone.

Police seized McGee's phone, and a search of the device turned up pictures and video of the female having sexual contact with McGee.

The female student was notified of the findings and stated she wanted McGee prosecuted.

