East Hartford man could face 14 years for plans to sell fentanyl-like drug

Jul. 7—An East Hartford man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possessing almost 6 kilograms of a drug similar to fentanyl with the intent to distribute it and faces the possibility of a 14-year prison sentence.

Entering the plea was William Valerio-Palermo, 35, who has lived on Adams Street in East Hartford and was part owner of Tikal Unlimited Auto LLC on Ledyard Street in Hartford.

Valerio, as he is commonly known, has been held without bond since his arrest in July 2018.

The principal drug seized by federal investigators on July 12, 2018 at a West Hartford apartment that Valerio rented was acetylfentanyl, which federal authorities describe as "a fentanyl analogue." Its potency is five to 15 times that of heroin, according to the U.S. Pharmacist website.

Judge Alvin W. Thompson is scheduled to sentence Valerio on Sept. 28 in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Although Valerio has little or no criminal record, federal sentencing guidelines call for him to receive a prison sentence in the range of 168 to 210 months, or 14 to 17 1/2 years, according to his written plea agreement. Both sides reserve the right to argue for a sentence outside that range, although Valerio will have the right to appeal any sentence of more than 14 years, followed by five years of "supervised release," which is similar to probation.

The appeal provision of the plea agreement gives the judge an incentive to hold the prison sentence to 14 years or less.

Valerio could also face a fine up to $10 million.

Authorities believe Valerio was a drug supplier to Jimmy Flores, who is in his late 30s and formerly lived on Footpath Lane in East Hartford. Flores is serving a federal sentence of 11 years and four months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine and possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony.

