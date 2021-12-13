East Hartford man dies after Thursday hit-and-run

Dec. 13—EAST HARTFORD — Tong Le, 64, of East Hartford has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a large truck early Thursday morning, police say.

Police and fire departments responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. where Le was found unconscious and injured in the road in the area of School and Park streets, emergency officials said.

Deputy Chief Josh Litwin said today Le was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries that he ultimately succumbed to.

A security camera recently installed by police captured photos of the truck as it traveled down Park Avenue.

Litwin said the driver contacted police after a press release was issued on the incident that showed the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing, and the driver is cooperating with police, he said.

No arrests have been filed at this time.

"At this point, it appears this incident was a tragic accident," Litwin said Monday morning.

— Joseph Villanova

