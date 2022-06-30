East Hartford man first defendant in federal drug, gun case

Jun. 30—An East Hartford man is the first named defendant in the latest Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force drug and gun indictment and could face 10 years to life in prison.

That defendant is Luis Feliciano, 38, who has been known as "Louminaty" and has lived at 39 Millbrook Drive in East Hartford, federal authorities say.

DRUG, GUN CASE

LOCAL DEFENDANTS: Luis Feliciano, 38, who has been known as "Louminaty" and has lived at 39 Millbrook Drive in East Hartford, and Devin Texira, 25, who lists a Hartford address but attended the Synergy Alternative High School in East Hartford.

CHARGES: Feliciano is charged with conspiring to distribute drugs that included 3 kilograms of heroin and some 700 grams of fentanyl, as well as cocaine and crack, actually possessing those drugs during April 13 searches with the intent to distribute them, and possessing about 40 rounds of ammunition after being convicted of felonies. Texira is charged with possessing a 9mm handgun after being convicted of felonies.

STATUS: Feliciano is held without bond in the federal case while Texira is held in lieu of high bond in pending state cases.

Feliciano was arrested April 13, after searches of his home and a Hartford apartment he used to store drugs revealed more than 3 kilograms of heroin, some 700 grams of fentanyl, quantities of crack and powder cocaine, and 40 rounds of ammunition, authorities said in a statement.

He is being held without bond, online court records show.

Feliciano is the first of 16 defendants named in a federal indictment charging a number of drug and gun crimes. Federal authorities frequently name the defendant they consider the leader of a criminal conspiracy first in multi-defendant indictments.

Based on the drug quantities Feliciano is accused of conspiring to distribute, he could face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life.

Another defendant in the case is Devin Texira, 25, known as "LV," who lists a Hartford address but attended the Synergy Alternative High School in East Hartford.

Texira is charged with possessing a 9mm pistol last Oct. 1 even though he couldn't legally do so because he had been convicted of felonies, according to the indictment.

Among those felonies were second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault in the severe beating of a fellow Synergy student at a laundromat on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford on Sept. 28, 2014.

Texira got a 21-month prison sentence, followed by three years of probation in that case and was later sentenced to three more years in prison for violating probation conditions.

His other felony convictions include criminal possession of a firearm in a 2016 incident in which he threatened a romantic rival in Naugatuck and first-degree escape in a November 2019 incident, records show.

Texira is in state custody while facing three criminal cases, including one in which he is held on $300,000 bond on gun charges that include criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, online state records show.

As to Feliciano, a lengthy affidavit by FBI Special Agent David Carney details a number of his intercepted telephone conversations and his travels to places including Bangor, Maine, and Schenectady, New York, for what authorities believe were drug transactions.

The charges against Feliciano also include possession of ammunition after being convicted of felonies that include drug and gun convictions dating from 2004 to 2019, according to the indictment.

