East Hartford man free on more than $500,000 in heist, other cases

May 17—A man who has lived in East Hartford is free on $517,000 bond while facing six criminal cases, including one in which he is accused of involvement in the gunpoint robbery of a marijuana customer in Hartford and another involving domestic violence in East Hartford.

Tristan Durrant, 31, who formerly listed an address on Harmony Street in East Hartford and more recently listed a Hartford address, is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree larceny in the holdup of the marijuana customer.

Both of those crimes are felonies, with first-degree robbery carrying up to 20 years in prison.

In the domestic incident, which occurred on May 27, 2020, in East Hartford, Durrant is facing charges that include felony counts of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, and risk of injury to a child, as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

His other cases include misdemeanor and motor vehicle charges, including two third-degree assault charges in Hartford incidents.

The robbery occurred in the rear parking lot of the Sun Splash Bar and Grill at 428 Franklin Ave. in Hartford and was reported to police at 4:23 p.m. on Sept. 29, according to an affidavit by Hartford police Officer Brian McMahon, who went on to report the following:

A woman reported that she was sitting in her 2009 Acura when a man got out of a car parked a spot away from her, walked to her passenger door, and brandished a gun at her. She said the gun "appeared to be realistic and had a high-capacity drum magazine attached."

The woman said the man got into the passenger seat of her car and demanded money, but she replied that she had none. She said the man then ripped a 14-karat gold necklace from her neck, put the gun to her temple, and again demanded money. She said he took her iPhone from the car's cup holder and took her wallet out of the pocket of her shorts.

She said he tried to get out of the car but couldn't because the passenger's door handle was broken.

At that point, she said, a second man, whom she recognized as Durrant, opened the driver's door, blocking her from getting out while holding a semi-automatic pistol. She said he told her to let the other man out of the car. But she said the other man jumped over her and out of the car.

She said Durrant took her car keys and the two men got in the waiting car and drove away.

She told the officer she knew Durrant because she bought marijuana from him more than 10 times and was friends with him on Facebook.

The officer said he was unable to reach Durrant, who has at least six criminal convictions, including felony counts of violating a family violence protective order and risk of injury to a child.

In the East Hartford domestic incident, a woman reported that Durrant hit her in the face with a hammer, which she said was in the bedroom because she was putting up curtains, according to a report by police Officer Shelby R. Morin.

The woman had cuts on her face and apparent bite marks in the area of an arm but wasn't taken to the hospital, the officer reported.

Police found a steak knife on a TV stand in the living room with a red substance on it. They ultimately found a "paper-cut type injury" on Durrant's arm, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.