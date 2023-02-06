East Hartford man gets 364 days in Glastonbury fire

Feb. 6—A man who was accused of setting a fire in a dumpster at a Glastonbury gas station and car wash in October 2021 has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of a reduced charge and sentenced to 364 days in prison, online court records show.

Ronald Edward VanAllen, 56, who has listed an address on Blinn Street in East Hartford, was convicted Thursday in Manchester Superior Court of a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal mischief, according to the records.

He originally faced a felony count of reckless burning, which state law defines as setting a fire that recklessly puts another person's building "in danger of destruction or damage."

The records list VanAllen's most recent prison admission as Aug. 5 and his "maximum release date" as May 25.

The dumpster fire occurred at 7:15 p.m. Oct 14, 2021, at the Shell station at 2749 Main St., according to Corey Davis, who was then a lieutenant and police department spokesman. Davis has since retired.

"VanAllen had a dispute with employees at the gas station's car wash the previous evening about getting paid more for his help around the car wash," Davis said in an email at that time. "VanAllen allegedly had threatened to start a fire on the premise and made good on that promise the next evening."

Also as part of his plea bargain, VanAllen was convicted of third-degree assault in an incident that occurred in East Hartford on July 10, 2021, records show.

He received an unconditional discharge in that case, meaning no punishment.

