East Hartford man gets 4 years in prison for illegally having gun

Nov. 10—An East Hartford man who got a 15-month prison term for driving a group of people to a Manchester hotel in October 2018 for what was planned as a robbery — but turned into a drive-by shooting — received another four-year prison term this week for illegally possessing a handgun.

Divarys Hernandez, 21, who most recently listed an address on Sisson Avenue in East Hartford, received the sentence from Judge Hope C. Seeley in Hartford Superior Court, records show.

In accordance with Hernandez's plea bargain, the judge ordered that the four-year prison term be followed by four years' strict special parole.

Hernandez's latest round of legal problems started in July 2020, when a confidential informant told Hartford police that a man known as "X" was selling large amounts of crack cocaine in the area of Park and Hazel streets in Hartford, according to a probation officer's summary of a police report.

The probation officer, Sylma Pagan, went on to recount the following information from the police report:

The informant conducted a controlled purchase of $60 worth of crack from X on July 24, 2020, but police were unable to follow the stolen vehicle the seller was driving.

The informant made another purchase on July 27, 2020, in the area of South Whitney Street in Hartford. This time, police managed to follow the vehicle until it parked in front of a garage door on Franklin Avenue, at which point police confronted and handcuffed the driver, who was identified as Hernandez.

Police found a silver .44-caliber revolver tucked in by the car's driver's seat. They also found bags of crack cocaine, a digital scale, $1,217, and other physical evidence in the car. A drug test of parts of the white rock-like substance bought by the informant produced a positive reaction for cocaine.

Hernandez was charged with a host of drug and gun offenses, including possessing narcotics with the intent to sell. He was later charged with violating probation conditions in the old Manchester case, in which he had been convicted of conspiring to commit a second-degree robbery.

Later still, he was charged with failing to appear in court.

In his plea bargain Monday, Hernandez was convicted only of criminal possession of a handgun and the probation violation.

The shooting that resulted in Hernandez's previous prison term occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne Inn and Suites at 191 Spencer St. shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 4, 2018. The victim suffered a wound to his lower left leg.

Authorities believe the shooting grew out of a dispute between the victim and his sometime girlfriend, who was among those charged in the case.

A prosecutor said in court when Hernandez entered his plea bargain in that case in May 2019 that the girlfriend made arrangements with a group of friends to get her car keys back from the victim while the others would rob him.

But the robbery never took place because Hernandez drove the car away after one of his passengers shot the victim. At least two other people, including the girlfriend and the shooter, were convicted and received prison terms in the case.

