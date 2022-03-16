East Hartford man gets prison on heroin and fentanyl trafficking, and immigration charges

A man who last resided in East Hartford was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison for heroin and fentanyl trafficking, and immigration offenses, according to federal officials.

Angel DeJesus-Concepcion, 40, a citizen of Dominican Republic, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to a total of 80 months in prison, according to federal officials.

The case arose after the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force started an investigation in October 2016 of an organization that was “trafficking large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics in Connecticut and western Massachusetts,” federal authorities said in a statement, citing court documents and statements made in court.

“The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases of narcotics and physical surveillance, revealed that members of the organization were receiving bulk quantities of heroin and fentanyl from out-of-state suppliers,” federal authorities said in the statement. “They then stored, processed and packaged the heroin/fentanyl in multiple locations, including apartments located (on Collins Street) in Hartford where some members of the organization also resided, and then distributed the drug in the Hartford area, and also the Springfield and Holyoke, Massachusetts area.”

Further, a “significant amount of drug trafficking activity occurred at the Neighborhood Supermarket, located at 316 Farmington Avenue in Hartford, which was owned and operated by DeJesus-Concepcion’s girlfriend, Gisel De La Cruz,” federal authorities said in the statement. “Investigators made multiple controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from De La Cruz, DeJesus-Concepcion and other members of the drug trafficking organization in and around the Neighborhood Supermarket.”

DeJesus had previously been deported from the U.S. after a conviction for a federal narcotics offense, according to federal authorities. “The investigation revealed that De La Cruz paid $20,000 to smuggle DeJesus-Concepcion back into the U.S. and, in December 2016, DeJesus-Concepcion illegally reentered the country using fake Venezuelan identification documents.”

Authorities executed 12 search warrants in Connecticut and Massachusetts and seized approximately 10 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl during the investigation, “much of which was packaged for resale in hundreds of thousands of bags,” federal authorities said in the statement. “Investigators also seized numerous vials of Xylazine, which is a horse tranquilizer used by narcotics traffickers as a heroin additive. Seven firearms also were seized.”

Fourteen individuals have been charged with various narcotics, firearms and immigration offenses as a result of the investigation, federal authorities said in the statement.

DeJesus-Concepcion has been detained since his arrest in 2017 and on Sept. 17, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. federal authorities said in the statement.

De La Cruz pleaded guilty to related charges and has been sentenced, according to authorities.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes members from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic police departments. Agencies assisting the investigation include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service and Connecticut State Police, according to authorities.