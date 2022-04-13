East Hartford man gets time served in North Dakota gunrunning

Apr. 13—A man whose move from East Hartford to Minot, North Dakota led to his friends running drugs and guns between East Hartford and Minot got a sentence Monday without immediate prison time but with a $5,000 fine for his role in the scheme.

Courtney Johnson, 27, received the sentence of time served from Judge Alvin W. Thompson in U.S. District Court in Hartford, according to Tom Carson, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office. Johnson will be on supervised release, which is similar to probation, for several years, facing prison time if he violates release conditions.

The case has been longrunning. Johnson was arrested in September 2017. He pleaded guilty six months later to conspiring to commit three crimes: possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and transporting firearms a person acquired outside the state where he lives into that state.

Johnson has been free while the case was pending.

LONG-DISTANCE SCHEME

DEFENDANT: Courtney Johnson, 27, who has lived in East Hartford and Minot, North Dakota.

SENTENCE: Time served plus supervised release, which can result in more prison time if he violates release conditions.

"During these years of supervision, Mr. Johnson has worked to overcome his addictions and, with steadfast and dedicated support from his pretrial services officer and his own resilient spirit, he has matured and made progress in his recovery," defense lawyer Paul F. Thomas wrote in his sentencing memorandum. "During these years Mr. Johnson, despite health problems, has also worked in the traditional sense. His progress has been substantial and, hopefully, life altering."

Although federal sentencing guidelines called for Johnson to receive a prison sentence between five and 5 1/4 years, prosecutor Patricia Stolfi Collins didn't call on the judge to impose such a sentence. "A reasonable sentence in this case is one that recognizes the seriousness of the defendant's criminal conduct, but that also considers his addiction, turmoil, health issues and efforts to reform," she wrote.

Despite having started to sell drugs in high school, Johnson graduated and went on to a semester at Manchester Community College, according to his lawyer.

"He then moved to North Dakota to live with his girlfriend who was relocating to join her mother," Thomas wrote. "There, the duality of his life — working lawfully but also dealing drugs — continued."

He held several jobs, including one on an oil pipeline, according to the defense lawyer. "A pipe burst and blew Courtney into the air, resulting in hospitalization" and aftereffects that included headaches, body aches, eye twitching, memory loss, and mood swings, Thomas wrote.

Johnson was introduced to prescription pain medication after two previous vehicle accidents, according to Thomas. After the pipeline accident, he became dependent on Percocet, a pain reliever that includes an opioid, and he developed an addiction to heroin and other drugs, his lawyer wrote.

While Johnson lived in North Dakota, his friends from the Mayberry Village housing complex in East Hartford started visiting him and selling cocaine and marijuana, which was more profitable in North Dakota than in Connecticut, the prosecutor wrote in her sentencing memorandum. They also found it was easier to obtain guns there.

They would meet people who had advertised guns for sale on a website, then pay for the guns with a combination of real and counterfeit money, according to the prosecutor. In June 2016, three East Hartford men forcibly robbed a seller of a gun at Johnson's home, she added.

Federal authorities began investigating after a member of the group fired on a car in East Hartford — and two guns were seized from him that had been fraudulently purchased in North Dakota just days earlier.

