East Hartford man held after being accused of trying to smuggle Brazilians into U.S.

Jul. 2—A man suspected of smuggling Brazilians into the United States — and extorting money from them with threats of harm — is being held by federal authorities in Massachusetts after a sting in which he is accused of accepting $15,000 to bring a mother and daughter into the country.

Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of 7 Suffolk Drive in East Hartford is being held without bond while facing a single count of attempted human smuggling, online court records show.

A hearing on whether he should continue to be held without bond while the case is pending is scheduled for Friday, July 8, before Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy in U.S. District Court in Worcester.

HUMAN SMUGGLING

DEFENDANT: Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford

CHARGE: Attempted human smuggling

STATUS: De Lima is being held without bond, with a hearing scheduled for Friday, July 8, on whether he should continue to be held without bond while the case is pending

POSSIBLE PENALTIES: Up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to three years of "supervised release" and a $250,000 fine

De Lima was arrested Wednesday, authorities say. That was 13 days after he met with an undercover agent and accepted two $7,500 checks made out to a business of which he is an officer, according to an affidavit by Worcester-based FBI Special Agent Derek S. Gerega.

Business records on the Connecticut secretary of the state's website show that the address of the business, United Hood Services Inc., as the same as De Lima's home address, 7 Suffolk Drive in East Hartford, and that he is its principal and director.

In one encrypted online communication, conducted in Portugese, De Lima told the undercover agent that he had been "doing this for 20 years" and could bring people from places including the Bahamas through various cities in Mexico, Gerega reported.

"It does not matter whether you have a visa, no visa, or if you are wanted by the police," Gerega quotes De Lima as saying.

Later in the conversation, the undercover agent told De Lima that his "sister" — the person he was supposedly trying to bring into the country from Brazil with her daughter — had been denied a visa.

"This is usually done for people that have many issues with the criminal justice system," De Lima replied.

Gerega took both De Lima's statements as indications that he disregards U.S. immigration laws.

Scott Lauer, the federal public defender who has been temporarily appointed to represent De Lima, couldn't be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

When De Lima and the undercover agent met in the parking lot of a Worcester doughnut shop on June 16, De Lima said he was nervous because it was his first time meeting the agent.

When the agent said his sister's tourist visa had been rejected, De Lima replied that "he had a contact in Brazil who could assist in obtaining tourist visas using counterfeit documents if the UC needed such help in the future," Gerega reported.

Gerega said earlier in the affidavit that the investigation of De Lima and others had been going on since September "based on witnesses located in Massachusetts identifying him as involved in illegal alien smuggling."

"I believe based on witness interviews, that De Lima extorts his clients by demanding that they pay him additional funds while their journey to the United States is underway with threats to harm them and/or their family if they do not pay the additional funds," Gerega wrote.

